By Charly Agwam

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that God won’t forgive his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if they don’t listen to Nigerians.



Governor Wike who paid a courtesy visit to his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed lamented the insecurity in the country in Bauchi on Saturday.



“I have not even gone to see my parents, or my community because our aim is to make sure that PDP remains united. If we make the mistake of not listening to Nigerians, it will be difficult for God to forgive PDP.



“We Christians say that when Isrealites were in problem, God had to bring Moses to lead them. As Nigeria is in problem now, who will lead Nigeria out of this problem, is PDP.

“We must take that responsibility whereby if the mantle falls on us, it means our chances are very very bright. We need to fight insecurity with our might.



“Not in a case where when you wake up in the morning, the newspaper would say 40 have been killed. There’s no day in Nigeria that people are not dying. They are not dying for their own mistakes, it is death caused by the inability of the so-called government to protect us,” he said.