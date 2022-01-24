

. Woos S’East for Atiku

. Says Nigeria bleeding, needs a lifeline

By Steve Oko

The owner of DAAR Communication, and the Chairman Technical Committee for Abubakar Atiku Presidential project, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has denied saying that nobody from South East could be President in 2023.

Dokpesi who made the denial Monday in Umuahia, while addressing the leaders of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, said his opponents fabricated and peddled such “bloody lie” to pitch him against the Igbo.

He said most of his associates come from the South East, and that he had used his personal resources to defend the Igbo cause.

Dokpesi said that he never granted any interview but only held a private chat with a friend but regretted that an eavesdropper quoted him out of context to blackmail him.

” I don’t have anything against the South East. I never said anybody from the South East can be President. Bloody lie! I never said so.

” I used my platforms – AIT and Ray Power Radio to cover the lifetime of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and other Igbo sons, at no cost but my own cost. I gave them free airtime that runs in millions of Naira.

” In 2014 National Conference I stood and defended the South East for the creation of additional two states. All the meetings were held in my house before we went for consensus on the floor of the Conference. My best friends and associates come from the South East.

” I have my greatest respect for the South East. I believe there are many qualified and capable South Easterners who are qualified to lead this country.”

Dokpesi also said he had provided an opportunity for the Biafra agitation movement to defend itself, contending that the struggle was due to prevailing injustice against Ndigbo.

” Often I have created a platform for IPOB to defend itself.

” I belong to the school of thought that believes that IPOB is not doing anything wrong. Their actions were borne out of injustice, out of neglect, and out of the incapacity of the present President; his absolute failure which started in 1985.

” He has neglected the South East and those wrongs have to be corrected at the right time.”

Dokpesi later took the All Progressive Congress APC- Government of President Muhamnadu Buhari to the cleaners, saying Nigeria is bleeding as a result of Buhari’s maladministration and incompetence.

” Buhari is a big failure. He is incompetent and incapable; he is a low visionary and doesn’t understand the sensitivities of this country.

” That is why the country is on the verge of collapse. NIGERIA is so divided now than never. Did they not say that by the end of this year our debt will be about N50 trillion?

” Nigeria is bleeding and at the brinks of collapse. As PDP we owe this nation, ourselves, and the future the responsibility to rescue this country.

” We have to come together as one people. We must not allow the evil forces to totally ruin the future of our children.

” I will not sleep well in my grave if I fold my hands and fail to act now. Don’t leave me alone in the struggle. Let’s support Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria”.

Dokpesi who stormed Abia with other members of the Atiku Presidential project team said that the former Vice President “is well educated and prepared” to re-fix Nigeria if given the opportunity in 2023.

Responding, PDP Chairman, Abia State, Rt. Asiforo Okere welcomed the team and expressed hope that comes 2023 God would redeem Nigeria from misrule.

He described Atiku as a great man who had played a key role in the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Adding his voice, former Chairman of PDP in the state, Dr Ndidi Okereke, said Abia was open to all aspirants from anywhere, promising that the party elders would later take a decision after due consultations.

Other party chieftains including former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Emeka Stanley; former State Chairman, Benson Ezem, and former PDP State Women Leader, Nnenna Obewu; said the leaders of the party would discuss and take a position on the matter at the proper time.

