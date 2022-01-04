Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned workers in the state that he wouldn’t shy away from taking audacious decisions in his second term in office.

Akeredolu said this in Akure at the Annual General Prayer Meeting with the Public Servants for the first working day in the new year.

While charging the workers to remain loyal, steadfast and hard-working, he said workers must improve upon their attitude to work and dedicate their minds fully to whatever assignment that is given in the New Year.

Akeredolu said his administration will continue to reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people, noting that he will not shy away from taking audacious decisions.

“It is in this way that we can deliver on the full import of the REDEEMED Agenda to mutually develop the service, our land and its people.

“We will ensure that all those who deserve elevation are duly promoted. We shall equally not shun our responsibility to take audacious decisions, even if they are unlikable.

“Anyone who works against the general interest of the people will be tracked down and sanctioned forcefully.

“We will continue to encourage and reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people,” the Governor stressed.

The governor also called on workers in the state to be prepared to make sacrifices in view of the daunting challenges of this time.

Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, subventions and other financial obligations.

“I assure you that better days await us and the best is yet to come for all of us in our dear Sunshine State.”

While noting that his administration takes the security of lives and property very seriously, the governor said the birth of Amotekun was timely as Ondo state is now being adjudged the most peaceful state in the federation.

“One of the parameters to measure a healthy State is the security of lives and property of the citizens. Fortunately, Ondo State has been adjudged one of the most peaceful States in the Federation.

“The birth of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State was timely and I can say without mincing words that the Amotekun Corps has performed creditably.

“Until recently, the army has been a team player in the security architecture of Ondo State.

“We salute the military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary agencies for their efforts in sustaining the peace in our State.

“While acknowledging their roles in the peace efforts, let me reiterate for the umpteenth time that the Amotekun Corps has been put in place to complement their efforts.

“It is not in competition in any form. It goes without saying that the successes and comportment of the Corps have demonstrated that the State Government had made no mistake in setting it up. It has equally helped to take several of our employable youths off the unemployment market.

The state NLC Chairman, Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, hailed the governor for his commitment to their welfare and the development of the state.

” l thank Mr Governor for being a sincere man. I don’t have much trust in politicians, but I trust Mr Governor. You have said it all. You said you will clear all salaries before you leave. I trust you.

“When you came on board, you cleared six months you inherited and I don’t see why you will leave with unpaid salaries

Adeleye equally lauded the governor for the improved security in the state, adding that the state security network, codenamed Amotekun has performed well.

