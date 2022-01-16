By Ikechukwu Odu



The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for the February 23rd local government elections in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Kingsley Ezike, has vowed to end political backwardness in his council area when he wins the forthcoming council election in his local government.

Hon. Ezike who equally pledged to end herdsmen menace in his council area, added that he would synergize with security agencies in the local government to arrest other security challenges.

He equally vowed to end People’s Democratic Party, PDP, dominance in the council area, insisting that APC has got the structure to coast to victory during the local government elections in Uzo-Uwani. He also assured that his administration would not relegate the youths constituency to the background but carry them along to give life to moribund infrastructures in the local government.

“My major aim for contesting for the chairmanship position in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State is to end decades of persecution and suppression by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in my local government. A lot of people in my local government have suffered series of political marginalisation. My people at the local government are not happy with what PDP dominance has brought to us. This is why we want a change of political party. I am happy to emerge as the flag bearer of the APC for this local government elections.

“We have 16 political wards across the local government but the people are not getting their dividends of democracy. Local government administration is supposed to be government for the people at the grassroot but the reverse is the case at Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. Everybody is complaining and demanding for a positive change and I am here to make the difference.

“We are lacking the basic social amenities such as hospitals, good roads, electricity, good drinking water among others in my local government and we have a PDP government which has obviously turned deaf ears to our needs in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. For instance, the only health centre in Akpu Ugoezedike, where I come from does not have any medical equipment. One person must emerge for the freedom of others, that is why I am coming out to ensure that bad governance will be put to an end in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. I live in the local government and know what the people are lacking. These are the things I will provide when I become the council chairman.

“I would proffer better ways to end security challenges in the council area. It is unfortunate that the present and past local government administrations, including the traditional rulers have not done enough to check the security challenges in the council area. Nobody knows where these crime perpetrators are coming from, but there must be ways to check them. That is why I have come to proffer better solutions to the security challenges. I will synergize with security agencies to find lasting solutions to issues pertaining to security.

“I am very convinced that I will win this election so as to put to an end PDP dominance in Enugu State. Uzo-Uwani Local Government will be the starting point of PDP downfall in Enugu State.

“Uzo-Uwani is the food basket of Enugu State; we have vast arable lands and the Adarice plant, but people don’t come to Adani and other parts of the local government because of insecurity. This is why I will give prompt attention to security challenges in the local government to promote our agricultural fortunes.

“Presently, APC as a party has a formidable structure to win any election in my local government now. Elections were being rigged in the local government before by PDP. Before, people do not care to secure their votes after election but this time, we shall be at the polling units to ensure that our mandates are protected, and not stolen by the enemies of progress in our politics. If PDP have been succeeding in manipulating elections in Uzo-Uwani Council Area, it will fail woefully at that task in the forthcoming council area elections in Uzo-Uwani.

“APC as a party in my local government has began to diversify contacts and plans across security agencies in order to ensure credible elections in Uzo-Uwani. Such plans will take effect when election campaigns are flagged off. APC is ready and I am sure that victory is assured for us.

“My government will carry the youths along to ensure effective administration,” he said.