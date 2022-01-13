A British born Nigerian songwriter and music producer, KaniBeatz says he sees the advent of COVID-19 as a blessing in disguise to the Nigerian music industry.



He said despite the year being very challenging, he was able to make impact, created an EP with the amazing Bella Alubo which was released at the beginning of last year.

In addition to that, KaniBeatz said he spent the lockdown period completing his new recording studio in London and establishing a new record label “LMG” with my brothers.

KaniBeatz, who is making a bold statement in the Nigerian music industry and the global music scene, has released thrilling sounds that falls between the popular afrobeat sound of his native Nigeria, and the catchy and ever-evolving afro-swing scene that has dominated British charts in recent years.

KaniBeatz started off January 2021 with a bang with the release of his first body of work, an EP called “Chrystical” with the talented songstress Bella Alubo.

The lead single of the project titled “Gba Gbe” featured Abuja rapper PsychoYP and East African superstar Lava Lava. The song peaked at No.65 on Apple Music Top 100 and continues to do the rounds across radio stations around the world.

Kanibeatz has also released snippets of upcoming collaborations with artists such as Oxlade, Prettyboy-Do, and Joeboy also in this 2022.

As 2022 promises to be his biggest year, his fans look forward to seeing more of him in the industry.

His early music was released under the name Kani, with the chilled out 2014 classic ‘Know You’ showing early promise as a producer and artist: the track now has over 140,000 views on YouTube.

In early 2019, Kani announced that he would be releasing new music under a new moniker. Also in 2019, the music video received significant coverage online and on TV including Trace and MTV.

His eagerly anticipated track ‘Ma Lo’, featuring Brandz and Mista Silva, the British-Ghanaian musician listed as one of eight Afrobeat artists to listen to in the Guardian, showed his intent to work with Afrobeat artists to create an exciting new take on the afroswing sound, with popular urban music and entertainment platform GRM Daily premiering the single. The track has since received regular airplay on R&B/hip-hop radio channel Pulse 88.

In 2019, KaniBeatz’s single, Mr Man, featuring Nigerian singers Teni and Joeboy, has since received steady airplay across major radio stations, including Soundcity fm.

KaniBeatz told Vanguard that his story began at the age of 12, as an aspiring singer making beats and developing his craft

An alumnus of a UK university, the upcoming musician said he was influenced by the house and disco scene before he began to produce electronic music, coupled with the support of DJ friends, that persuaded him to release some of his songs which got picked up by BBC introducing.

‘‘My older brother used to make beats for me to sing on. He was and still is one of my biggest musical inspirations to date. Before he left to University in Canada, he taught me the basics of music production so that I could make beats for myself. Since then I’ve been making beats and developing my craft.

‘‘It was at this point I realised that I wanted to pursue a career in Music. After completing my masters degree in London, I came back home and began working on new music. I released my first track in early 2019, which featured Ghanaian artist Mista Silva and Uk singer Brandz. It wasn’t until September 2019 when I released “Mr Man” featuring Teni and Joeboy that I found myself in the Nigerian music industry. Since 2019, I’ve been shuttling between Uk and Nigeria several times a year working with various artists across multiple genres.’’

Speaking on the potentials of Nigerian entertainment industry, KaniBeatz, said, ‘‘the fact that new artists are emerging and are blowing constantly, is a testament to the magnitude of talent that we have here. My experience in the industry has been challenging but I’ve made a lot of close friends along the way and I would say the support has been amazing from the fans that continuously steam my music to the artists that I’ve worked with, who continue to support me in their own ways.’’

On the challenges, he said the industry faces numerous challenges but was quick to add that the biggest challenge, especially for upcoming artists ‘‘is getting your songs to reach its peak and maintain its position whether it’s streaming, radio or any other means of exposure.

‘‘The industry is saturated with a lot of talents and your song can blow today and by tomorrow the fans have moved on to the next,’’ adding that the key is consistency and ensuring that the focus is on releasing quality music that can last long as opposed to quantity.

“Gba Gbe” peaked at No. 45 on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria in 2021. Surprisingly I was in London when the song dropped and I didn’t even realise how big the song was until I came back to Lagos a month later and heard the song on the radio on the way from the airport.

‘‘We featured Abuja based rapper PsychoYP on the track and it wasn’t until I went to Abuja that I understood how much traction the song made. I would hear it up to 4 times a day on the radio over there. It feels great to see that people vibe with my sound and if anything it pushes me to keep going,’’ he said.

Going into the new year, KaniBeatz expressed optimism that 2022 is a big year for him, as he plan collaborations with artists such as Oxlade, Joeboy, Prettyboy-Do, YKB and UK artists, including Backroad Gee, Jay1 and many others. The plan, according to him is to release most of them this year.

He said his priority is nothing but quality music, just as he promised that he would always drop snippets of new songs on his Instagram @kanibeatz for his followers.