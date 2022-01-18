By Dapo Akinrefon

Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, widow of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), on Tuesday, insisted that she remained the legal and only wife to the former Military administrator of Imo and Lagos States.

She, however, warned one Miss Josephine Atiomo to stop parading herself as Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife saying she was never married to her late husband.

In a statement, Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu said: “This is to Notify the general Public that One certain Miss Josephine Atiomo, who has been parading herself recently in the news media as MRS Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu purportedly to be the wife and widow of Late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu is an imposter and was never married to late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

The general public is hereby advised to disregard and not to deal with the said Miss Josephine Atiomo as the wife of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and that it is the active connivance of some family members of the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu who swore to destabilise the family and undermine the position of the legal and only wife and widow of Late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Her Excellency Chief Mrs Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu orchestrated the act to use the said Miss Josephine Atiomo who originally was unknown and never married to the late Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu to cause chaos.”

