Basking in the wave of continuous air plays of his recently released single, Rich boys, upcoming Afrobeats singer, Maxim moh has continued to prove that he was born to make good music and win the hearts of his fans through vibeful sounds.

The singer who has kept his flag flying said he is committed to making good music that resonates with fans, passing a message or telling a story, and carving a niche for himself in the history

books of the music industry while at it.

“I am committed to making good music. It would be unfair of me to give my fans works that are of subpar quality”, he said.

When asked for what drives his creative direction he enthused, “When someone listens to my song for the first time, I want them to see and feel that I gave my all to the song. Artistes should understand that the fans can tell when we are giving our best to a project or not,” he added.

Die-hard fans have come to understand that with Maxim Moh there is no rush when it comes to putting out music as he likes to take his time and create something that would wow his fans. This perfectionist trait has been complimented for with the good numbers his songs in terms of topping music charts and massive airplay on radio stations.

It will be recalled that prior to the release of the single, Maxim moh was ecstatic about the outcome of the song and the effect it was to have on his fans.

While speaking about the success of the song, the singer expressed his excitement about how far the song has come and how it has fulfilled the purpose for which it was created.

“The song has so far recorded great success, my dream of making a sound that will always keep my fans on their feet is being fulfilled and I’m grateful for that”, he said .