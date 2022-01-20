Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One Adeyemo Mufutau, 26, on Thursday, said he pretended as a herbalist to dupe his victims.

Speaking after he was paraded by the Osun State Command, Nigeria Security Defence Corps, NSCDC, at their headquarters in Osogbo, Mufutau said he always pretend to have spiritual solution to his victims’ problems.

The impostor, who was paraded with his cohort, Oladehi Hezekiah, 27, were said to be luring their victims over the phone with promise to help boost their businesses.

Mufutau, who was arrested at Ile-Ife on Monday, said he ventured into fraudulent business due to financial difficulty.

He said “I learnt Furniture after my secondary school but when I didn’t get money to start my own shop, I decide to engage in illegal activities.

“I was into “Yahoo Yahoo” business before I learnt the act of obtaining money fraudulently through a brother who reside beside my house in Ife.

“I’ve known Hezekiah since childhood and we do the business together. What we normally do is to call our victims on phone and pretend as an old herbalist, who can solve their problems.

“My last victim wanted her business to boom and I told her to send money to my account promising to prepare a charm that will attract more customers to her shop”.

Earlier, the Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, said the duo also volunteered confessional statements confirming the allegation levelled against them, adding they will charged to court in the interest of justice and to serve as deterrent to other criminally minded individuals.

