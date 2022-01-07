Ogunnoki Gafar Adeyanju popularly known as GAFGOLD (Omo Alhaja) is an uprising Artiste who has been dedicated to the game for quite a while.

Despite the clumsy traffic in the music industry, he still keeps his feet firm with over six tracks and many other tracks yet to be released.

The quintessential 24-year-old young man who hail from Ogun state and grew up in Alimosho is ready to prove to the world what he is got.

According to him, he started his career way back in 2015 when he visited the studio for the first time and that was how the love for music spontaneously gummed him.

Asides from aiming at being a successful Musician, he also aspires to be a successful business mogul.

GAFGOLD’s inspiration is good sound cum quiet environment and his hobby is traveling.

The FUNAAB graduate confessed his love for money but maintained that he would never do Gay, ritual or any other aberration for money.

Mere looking at him, one would see an embodiment of a fashionista, socialist, “baller” but it’s funny to know that he doesn’t go to clubs. This was actually borne out of the fact that he was once bounced out of a club in 2015 for not being able to buy another round of drinks after the first round.

Talking about where he wishes to find himself in the nearest future, Ogunnoki Gafar Adeyanju prayed to be a Billionaire and also to use his music to spread love.

GAFGOLD’s flair for Cars, houses, phones, laptops and ladies is second to none, little wonder why he prays to become a billionaire in future.

Listing the Artistes he would love to work with, the music enthusiast mentioned Wizkid, davido, Kizz Daniel, mayorkun and pray that one day, he would work with them. “I will not rest until I work with Davido” GAFGOLD stated.

Conclusively, when asked about his mentor, GAFGOLD (Omo Alhaja)’s response was

“Na baba God o and Rest in Peace to Alhaji makinde.”