The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has said that the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan was tantamount to fire burning down a huge library, as “his thoughts and story would give insights and show the pathway to solutions for Nigeria’s myriads of challenges.”

Chief Shonekan, the former Head of Interim National Government (August 26 to November 17, 1993), died at a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State, aged 85, on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Owokoniran said: “Internationally-respected Chief Ernest Shonekan sacrificed a flourishing business career to head the country at a very fragile moment.

“It might have been for a few months. But the country needed the peace and calm only somebody of Shonekan’s character could give.

“This country owes him. And I hope he put his thoughts and stories are on record because we have to hear his mind.

“We can only hope that he documented his thoughts about Nigeria’s ordeals either in form of memoirs or books.

“There might be materials there to help navigate the ship of this Nation away from the trouble waters.

“Another illustrious son of the Nation submitted to the cold hands of death. What a great loss.”

He prayed God to grant his soul rest and his memory to be a blessing to his family.

