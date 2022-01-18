File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya. He wore same clothes to court on Tuesday, January 18.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday(today) said she does not want to see Nnamdi Kanu on same clothes again.

The judge, therefore, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow Kanu to have a change of cloth.

Since his arrest, Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had been coming to court in same wears.

Kanu’s case was, on Tuesday, adjourned following his complaint that the Federal Government failed to promptly serve him the fresh 15-count amended charge it brought before the court.

Kanu, through is team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, further accused FG of denying him the necessary facility to defend the charge against him.

The prosecution team, led by Mr. Mohammed Labaran from the Federal Ministry of Justice, said he was not opposed to the court granting a short adjournment to enable the defence lawyers to study the charge.

However, before adjourning the case till Wednesday, trial Justice Binta Nyako ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow Kanu to have a change of clothing.

“I don’t want to see him in these clothes again. This one is almost off-white.

“Also make sure that you allow him to exercise,” Justice Nyako added.

Vanguard News