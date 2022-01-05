By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the possibility of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that he doesn’t interfere with the judiciary.

President Buhari in an interview with Channels TV, which was relayed on Wednesday evening, said that the IPOB leader should go to court and defend himself.

According to him, “If there is one institution I wouldn’t like to interfere with, it is the judiciary.

“But what I wonder is that when Kanu was in Europe abusing this administration and mentioning too many things, I never thought really he wants to voluntarily come to defend himself,” Buhari added.

“So we are allowing him to defend himself in our system, not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian.

“Let him come and criticize us here. Nigerians know that I don’t interfere with the judiciary, let him be listened to.

“For those who are saying we should release him, no, we cannot release him.”

Political solution

Asked whether there was the possibility of a political solution, he said it would depend on how Kanu conducted himself.

According to the President, “there is a possibility of a political solution. If he behaves himself, all well and good.

“But if you go to a foreign country and keep on sending incorrect economic and security problems against your country, thinking that you never have to account for what you have been doing; let him account for what he has been doing.”

