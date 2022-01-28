Angel

By Sylvester Kwentua

Probably tired of people complaining about her lifestyle, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Agnes Smith, has cried out over men’s perceived opinions of women on Twitter. In a recent tweet garnished with a bit of anger, Angel specifically told men to stop bothering themselves about how women choose to live their lives.

“As a man; you shouldn’t have an opinion on what women do with their bodies. Not IUDs, abortion, plastic surgery, choice of clothes etc, nothing. Hopefully women are given more autonomy over their bodies and more women find the courage to fight for their autonomy; especially African women.”

In another news, Angel Smith, in a recent question and answer session with her fans on Twitter, confessed that she does not engage in love making.

One of her fans inquired if she enjoyed making love, to which Angel declared unequivocally that she does not participate in such activities.