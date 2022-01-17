Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez has opened up on his time at Everton and the cause of his sack on Sunday by the Merseyside club.

The Spaniard was shown the exit door after a board meeting that followed a 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

The sack of Benitez who had previously managed another Merseyside club – Liverpool, was celebrated when the news filtered through on Sunday at Anfield during the 3-0 win over Brentford.

While Everton fans had made their feelings known with a ‘Benitez Out’ banner at Carrow Road on Saturday, Liverpool supporters chanted the 61 years old manager’s name throughout after learning of his dismissal.

The fierce rivalry between both Merseyside clubs didn’t make Benitez’s six months on the job an easy one.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Rafa Benitez told the BBC following his departure.

“It was a big challenge, both emotionally and in terms of sport. My love for this city, for Merseyside and its people, made me accept this challenge, but it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task.

“From the very first day, my staff and myself worked as we always do, with commitment and full dedication. We didn’t only have to get results, but we also had to win over people’s hearts.

“However, the financial situation and then the injuries that followed made things even harder.”

“I am convinced that we would have been better once the injured players were back and with the arrival of the new signings.

“The road to success isn’t easy and, sadly, nowadays in football there is a search for immediate results and there is always less and less patience; unfortunately circumstances have determined the results and it won’t be possible to continue this project.

“In any case, thank you to the board, to the staff, to the players, and to those fans who have supported us during this time.”

Aside Everton and Liverpool, Benitez also Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League.

