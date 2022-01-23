BY AYO ONIKOYI

Mabel Tamunotonye Green also known as Mimi Green with the stage name Gussy Baby, from Bonny Local Government Area in Rivers State, Nigeria, has come a long way as a female music artist.

In a recent chat with Potpourri she declared she cannot use her endowment as a woman to promote her music. The Hip-hop and dance-hall artist who has to her credit two albums and 3 singles, opened up to Potpourri in a quickie session.

“ I believe it is wrong to use your God-given endowment as a woman to promote your music because it kills your self-respect. For me, it is not good, it can kill your brand. I can’t flaunt my endowment to sell my music,” she declared.

Gussy Baby added that a female artist doesn’t need to go the extreme to blow, as they say in the industry. According to her, all it takes is hard work and the grace of work

“It doesn’t take much for a female artist to blow. You just have to stay true to your own unique style, make good songs and have a nice voice. Of course be beautiful and sexy without going over the edge and if you have a record label that could sell you out there, that’s a big plus good but if you don’t have , you have to work hard and put in work … in order to promote yourself better,” she averred.

Gussy Baby dreams of collaboration with artists like Simi, Olamide, Don Jazzy Rihanna and Fireboy.