By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has through the North East Development Commission, NEDC on Thursday handed over a 500kva generator donated to power Burns Centre and other units at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

This is in addition to the provision of 10,000 litres of diesel to power the generating set.

The donation was a sequel to the earlier promise made by the Minister during the official commissioning of the multi-million naira Burns Centre constructed by NEDC in the institution.

Handing over the 500kva generating set which took place at the Board Room, UMTH, the Managing Director of NEDC, Goni Alkali said, “a few months ago we were at UMTH to commission the Burns Centre, and on that day, the Hon Minister promised to donate 500kva generator and 10,000 litres of diesel, am happy to be part of this handing over of these items today after they were procured.

“This is a promise made, promise kept and promise delivered”. Alkali said.

In his brief remarks, the Minister who was represented by her Special Adviser on Humanitarian matters, Group Captain Shehu Sadiq (rtd), conveyed the goodwill message and promised to do everything possible to support the UMTH community render services to vulnerable groups affected by activities of insurgents.

He urged the management and staff to use the items donated for the benefit of mankind especially those seeking medical care at the facility.

Responding, the Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Professor Ahmed Ahijo thanked the minister and the NEDC for supporting the facility in addressing most of its numerous challenges.

“In fact, on behalf of my humble self, Board, management and staff of the UMTH community want to commend the Hon Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq and the NEDC for the tremendous support to this facility.

Recall vividly that a few months ago, the minister was here with her top management staff including NEDC officials where we witnessed the commissioning of multi-million naira Burns Centre constructed and donated by NEDC, and we are here once again for a donation of 500kva generating set and 10,000 litres of diesel.

“We are indeed very grateful as these interventions would go a long way in addressing some of the current challenges faced in this great institution.” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria