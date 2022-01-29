Sam Obiago

The chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN Delta state chapter, comrade Alex Ovie Idu has revealed how the movie stars who are plying their trade in Asaba, the state capital, and across the country are planning to pay their last respects to their late colleague, veteran actor Sam Obiago.

Daddy Sam as he was fondly called by his colleagues died on December 22, 2021, after he suffered from a stroke.

As a way of honouring the deceased, the leadership of the Guild recently declared a no-shoot day on February 11, when the remains of the late actor will be laid to rest in his country home in Asaba.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications Monalisa Chinda, the decision is to enable members of the guild to attend the burial of their colleague.

“The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared a No Shoot Day on February 11, 2022 in Asaba Delta State to enable AGN members attend the burial of Late Sam Obiago a veteran Actor,” the statement reads.

Also, providing insight into the burial arrangement, the Chairman, Delta State chapter of AGN, comrade Alex Ovie Idu said a candle light procession will be held in honour of the deceased on the 9th of February in Asaba, in addition to producing a radio jingle in his honour.

Idu said they decided to honour late Daddy Sam because of his involvement and contributions towards the growth of the industry.

According to him, Daddy Sam was a friend to all and a father to everyone that came in contact with him. “Since his demise, the atmosphere has been one of emotion in Asaba.

There are some productions that don’t talk about Daddy Sam, otherwise one or two actors will start shedding tears. Even myself, I’m still finding it difficult to believe he’s no more,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria