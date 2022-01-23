By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Professor of Nuclear Physics and Renewable energy who took his children to school before going to the Kaduna State University ( KASU) to teach, slumped and died in the university complex.

His students and colleagues said the Professor ,Muhammad Sani Abubakar, who died at the age of 67, left a yawning gap.

Speaking to journalists, his brother said Prof. Abubakar was a lecturer with the Department of Physics at KASU.

Engineer Abdulrazak Abubakar, a younger brother to the university Don, explained that the his late brother “was said to have slumped at KASU and was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead.

“He has been buried according to Islamic rites, he took his children to school in the morning before he returned home and got ready for work.”

“There are two versions of the incident but we are not sure of the actual scenario. Some said he was walking on the staircase and slumped while others said he slumped while walking on the ground. He was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead,” the brother said.

” He attended primary education at Danja Primary School, Katsina, before he proceeded to Government Secondary School, Funtua (now Government College Funtua). He studied Physics at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before proceeding on scholarship to Ohio State University in the USA where he bagged a PhD in in Nuclear Physics.”

“After he returned home, he lectured with the Department of Physics at the Bayero University, Kano and while there, he got an appointment with the Kaduna Polytechnic as the Director, College of Science and Tech. He later became the Deputy Rector Academic and later Deputy Rector Administration.”

“He served as Director of Programme at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and acting Executive Secretary before he was retired.”

“After his retirement, he was appointed Director at the Centre for Technical and Vocational Education under the NBTE and from there, moved to the Department of Physics at the Kaduna State University where he became a Professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics.He is survived by his two wives, 10 children and grandchildren.”

Friends and relations have continued to visit the family on condolence, and to commiserate with the university community.