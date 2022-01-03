Sly Foundation

As part of its vision to contribute to the wellbeing of its immediate community, a non-governmental organisation, Sly Foundation, has rescued a five-month old baby from her lunatic mother.

The baby, named Edith, had been in the custody of her lunatic mother usually seen around Udu Local Government Council, Delta State.



Our correspondent gathered that the baby had been exposed to all forms of hazardous treatment in the hands of her lunatic mother, which necessitated the foundation to embark on the rescue mission.

According to the founder of the foundation, Sylvester Omobor, “this lunatic woman was feeding her five-month old baby with three-day old pap. She was found in front of Udu Local Government Council. We had to get the baby from the lunatic and took her to the hospital with the support from Comrade Owen Oghenero who is the National Deputy President of Urhobo Progress Union, Youth Wing, worldwide. We also got the support of one Mrs Rita who is in charge of taking care of the baby daily. We appreciate Honourable Jite Brown (Chairman of Udu Local Government Council) who supported in various ways to restore the health of the little baby.”

Extending gratitude to all and sundry who were instrumental to the success of the outreach, Omobor added: “We also appreciate the management of General Hospital, Otor Udu, and Community Health Centre Opete for their support. Major appreciation goes to the CEO of The Sly Foundation who took it to heart in funding and making sure the baby is healthy and strong, providing enough funds, while calling and texting from time to time to check the health of the baby.”

Recall that Sly Foundation has embarked on several humanitarian outreaches which include donating food items to the poor, paying medical bills of indigent patients and donating books and other educational materials to communities in Delta State.