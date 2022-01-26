By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

The Police in Lagos have arrested the wife of the owner of a popular hotel in the Abule-Egba area of the state for allegedly killing her husband, Monday night, for impregnating a lady.

The deceased, who owned the popular Bama Hotel and Suites was said to have just returned from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with his wife and three children.

It was gathered that the wife, Motunrayo, got wind that her husband had impregnated another lady shortly after the holiday in Dubai.

She was alleged to have drugged the man Monday night and placed a hot iron on parts of his body until he died.

Contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said: “The body has been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

“The deceased’s wife and three others have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder case.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case should be transferred immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for diligent investigation.

Vanguard News