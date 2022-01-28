Mercy Aigbe and husband

The marriage between Nollywood top actress, Mercy Aigbe and her ex husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry was a celebrated one for all the wrong and right reasons. When the marriage crashed it made big headlines, this time, for a very wrong reason. Not only was domestic violence at the centre of it all there were also counter accusations of infidelity from both parties. And when the couple separated in 2017 from a union of 7 years we thought we had heard the last of them.

At least the ex husband remarried in September of 2021 with no much fanfare. But the same cannot be said of the actress when she made public her marriage to a movie producer, Kazim Adeoti, an alleged friend of the ex husband, as all hell broke loose.

READ ALSO:Insecurity: Your argument against State Police not tenable — CAN tells Reps members

Mixed reactions greeted the marriage of the actress to the movie producer on social media. But no reaction was more powerful than that of the ex husband who responded to the news by posting a picture of himself, the actress, the new husband and his wife. Even though he only accompanied the picture with a cryptic comment, the message was clear.

“At last I thank God the truth is out. This is just one out of many. Glory be to God,” he wrote.

For many on social media the picture was a cinch and it generated wild reactions from all and sundry. Even though the actress pronounced that her new husband and the old one were never friends, the ex husband continued to post videos of people singing songs of praise, as if to say he had been vindicated. He didn’t say a word but the content of the videos he posted said it all.