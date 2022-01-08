.

By David Odama, LAFIA

IT was a moment of grief and tears flowing all over residents, Sympathizers and mourners in Sabon Pegi— Shubu, Lafia North Development Area, Nasarawa State on Friday afternoon when a mother of three children was beaten to death over an argument that ensued between her and her husband.

It was gathered that the argument started when the housewife, late Mrs Esther Aya engaged the services of a carpenter to fix the windows net in their family house to prevent mosquitoes from invading the house, when the husband ordered the carpenter to stop the work, an action that angered the late housewife.

Speaking on account of anonymity, a man who claimed to be the carpenter alleged that late Esthers’ husband chased him away when he was trying to fix the window net.

Mrs Esther Aya, a teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka, a Community in Lafia North Development Area, got embroiled in a family crisis with her husband over the ownership of the house both lived in Sabo Pegi that snowballed into a lawsuit in the court of law.

The deceased, until her untimely death according to their neighbours was looking depressed and frail over frustration she has been subjected to in her husband’s hands.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Ovye Yakubu, husband of the deceased for allegedly killing his wife, Esther Aya in the Sabon Pegi-Shabu community of Lafia.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel who gave the confirmation in an interview, Saturday in Lafia, said the suspect was arrested on Friday after the Police received a report of the incident that occurred as a result of an argument and disagreement.

The police spokesperson who added that investigation was ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department Lafia to unravel the mystery behind the incident, said that the corpse of the woman has been deposited at the morgue for Post Mortem examination.

Vanguard News Nigeria