By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has said that the state is currently faced with challenges of rejection of exported farm produce by other countries.

This was as he cited instances with farm produce such as Hibiscus where the state used to be the largest exporter but now rejected.

Gawuna who doubles as the State’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources stated this during a media parley on activities carried out by the ministry in the lifespan of one year, 2021.

The Deputy Governor, however, said frantic efforts were being put in place by the state government to reverse the trend in order to put the state back on track and to take it rightful place in the scheme of things.

According to him, “We have suffered in terms of export and rejection of our farm produce by other countries because of quality of what we export.

“We find out, for example, Hibiscus, which we are the largest exporters before, but we suffered a lot of rejection recently. We have to contact the exporters to make sure that after production we are able to preserve and clean it and make sure that it maintains the status and quality needed for export.

“Dawanau market is the biggest grain market in Sub-Saharan Africa. We have consulted with the grain sellers and we have conducted a lot of programs including fumigations to ensure zero rejection tolerance when it comes to export. And we are achieving a lot of success in that area,” he stated.

The Deputy Governor further said that the state government has reclaimed 150 hectares of land with approximately N378 million annually loss to soil erosion under the Watari Irrigation project.

“There is the Watari Irrigation project that has been completed. It has 962 hectares out of which before 40% or 384 were unutilized because of the dilapidation of the dam and infrastructure there. But because of this project, the APPEALS project is fully utilized.

“There is also the renovation whereby the 150 hectares previously lost to soil erosion has been reclaimed. The estimated loss on the 150 hectares annually is up to 378 million.

“Currently, the Watari expansion stood at 1,000 hectares and approximately, 4,000 farmers are to benefit directly. With the expansion, we have increased the land use of the Watari Irrigation site. Though it has been in use we will formally Commission the project soon because it is very important to the project,” the Deputy Governor, Gawuna however stated.