Iseoluwa Abidemi

Gospel artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi catapulted herself into limelight following the release of her self-titled eponymous single album titled “Exploits” and maiden live music concert at the age of 13 in 2017. Now she is 17 and studying abroad. Nonetheless, her popularity has not paled, particularly on social media where she can be seen on her official Instagram page @officialiseoluwaabidemi vibing to favourite gospel songs, both local and international, and giving out nuggets from her Sunday Bible Study, verses and chapters from the Bible. She speaks to Potpourri about her music, studying abroad and keeping her audience engaged.

Iseoluwa, how are you, what’s been happening to your music?

Well, music was pending because I just relocated to the UK and I am settling into school, this is a new environment. But I have been very active on social media.

How are you settling in, adapting to your new environment?

I’m settling in fine, with new things to get adapted to. Like the weather, food, the people but so far, God has been faithful.

You recently celebrated reaching 300K followers on Instagram. How do you balance academics and music with your social media engagements?

Oh yes on that, I woke up one morning asking my mum what will I do to keep my Instagram busy, she told me to go to God for direction and when you ask Him he will give you directions. So I started a Bible Study every Sunday that helped my page. I’m honestly very grateful for having fans that will support me and for my social media growing all the way to 300,000 followers. As for it affecting my study, the answer is no. Because I’m in college now I don’t have classes everyday so I use my free days most times to attend to my social media, then my mum checks what I post. She also gave rules and regulations about my social media, which I try not to break any. That way I’m keeping things separated.

You turned seventeen a couple of weeks ago, how do you feel about your new age?

Yes, I turned 17 last year on December 18th, it feels good, knowing I am growing, with so much responsibility and as the first child, a lot would be expected of me. I am grateful to God…

Are any of your siblings into music, doing stuff related to music as well?

Well, everyone has one passion or the other, my brother is into sports, my other sister seems to be showing serious interest in fashion and for the baby of the house, her height gave her an easy breakthrough into kids modeling. That is that about my siblings for now.

Okay let’s talk about your school and study?

School is fine. All I do is study and study. That is all about school. I recently graduated from High School and I’m now in college. I’m going to spend two years in college before I move straight to University.

Is your dream to study Law still in place?

Oh yes by God’s grace, through Christ who strengthens me. My dream to study Law and become a Lawyer is still intact and it will always be.

What do you miss about Nigeria?

I miss my annual concert (Iseoluwa Live in Concert), I miss some artistes that I am very close to, I miss African food, yes I eat them here but it is not like the real deal. I miss my home church. No place like home. I think the one thing I missed the most is my grandma’s cooking. . .

Does it mean your mum’s cooking over there doesn’t match your grandma’s own?

It does! It does, but you can’t really find the ingredients that you will find easily in Nigeria. It definitely does, my mum is the best cook in the world.

What’s on Iseoluwa’s top list at the moment?

On the list for Iseoluwa is school. I am planning to hit the studio soon, I just launched an online jewelry store called Moongem, All jewelry made by me from top to finish can be found on my other Instagram page at moongemjewelry. My jewelry consists of all sorts of jewelry to match people’s original style. Not just something that you are forced to buy to match what you picked out. Your style, something you can wear every day; it consists of colours, gems, beads, different sorts of jewelries. I also plan to finish studying the whole Bible this year, by God’s Grace.

When in Nigeria you probably would have loved some artiste which you had wished to meet. Which of them are you looking forward to meeting soon over there?

I am looking forward to meeting Travis Greene. I have always been looking forward to meeting him. Any good artiste, not just gospel artistes, could be an inspirational artiste. They all hit me in different ways, I mean their songs.

Any words for your fans/followers…

Well, it’s your girl Iseoluwa, thank you for believing in me, despite not being around, I still feel the love. God bless you all; keep you all in good health. And yes, believe in your dreams, those dreams that seem impossible, you can achieve it and more. Just believe. I love you all and I pray God will help you in Jesus name. I want to add that as much as the Coronavirus is a disadvantage, rather than looking at it from the bad side, you should always look at it as an opportunity to stay safe, and to move forward and explore your talent, your potential, search, find yourself, see what you are capable of.