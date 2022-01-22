.

…as Adu becomes Diocesan Lay President

By Olayinka Latona.

Archbishop of Lagos Mainland, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, has urged the Federal Government to redouble efforts in tackling all forms of insecurity in the country.

Adeleye gave the advice during the presentation of the Diocesan Lay President, Bro Olusola Adu, and dedication of the Diocesan officers held at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

The bishop noted that the spate of insecurity in the country was worrisome and called for more drastic measures from the Federal Government to stem the tide.

The cleric said that the desired development in the country could only be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of rancor and acrimony

His words: “I know that government is trying but they should please do more to make sure that insecurity challenges in Nigeria are brought to a standstill and I pray that God will guide them to do the right thing for the betterment of the nation.

“There is need for Nigerians to love one another, be our brother’s keeper and I believe if we walk together in unity, love and we all aspire to make Nigeria a great nation, it will surely become one.”

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ilesa Diocese, Most Reverend Amos Akindeko, told the newly ordained Diocesan officials to be strong in God’s work, adding that God has called them out of their comfort zones to serve in His vineyard.

“God has called and chose you to work in His vineyard and He expects you to be fruitful and continue the work until God asked you to stop. You need the Holy Spirit in your life for you to work effectively in God’s vineyard”, he said.

In his response, Adu appreciated God and the church for the opportunity to work in God’s vineyard.

He called for cooperation and support of the Diocesan members, urging them to evangelise, win souls and contribute their quota to the development of the church.

“I am counting on members to support, encourage and give me all that is needed to make sure that I succeed”, he said.

“The growth and development of the church is our priority. We are to focus on the church cardinal pillars, that is, the church must grow spiritually, numerically, financially and infrastructurally. All the officials as a team are to key into this vision and work alongside with the bishop.”

