In the world of modern medicine, it’s become harder than ever to differentiate what trendy treatments are actually functional and are here to stay, and which are just a fad of the moment.

With uncertainty abound – and frantic search engine questions not adding to the cause – it’s become more important than ever to find real advice from a medical professional you can trust, especially when it comes to the oftentimes touchy subject of men’s vitality.

As the founder of one of the highest trafficked Wellness clinics in the world and a dedicated male vitality advocate for the Cancun’s RegenerAge clinic, Dr. Chris Zaino has emerged as a leading source on the powers of regenerative medicine, sharing his own experience and expertise in an effort to improve the world around him.

An acclaimed public speaker, Dr. Zaino has brought his personal story, filled with both tribulations and exaltations, to packed audiences across the map. Recounting his own tales of success, including a run as Mr. America in the 1990s, and failures, embodied by his self-proclaimed ‘decade of darkness,’ Dr. Zaino has identified a key component of his present-day lifestyle as integral to emerging from these difficult times: regenerative medicine. By addressing his problems at their core with targeted treatments to realign his cellular and hormonal issues, Dr. Zaino was given the chance at a new life and seized it wholeheartedly – an opportunity he now wishes to bring to others.

Acting as a male vitality advocate for RegenerAge, Dr. Zaino’s nuanced approach to public speaking has inspired countless men to visit the Cancun-based clinic and get their lives back on track. With clientele ranging from star athletes to celebrities, CEOs to sheiks, RegenerAge’s stem-cell powered treatments, overseen by clinic founder Dr. Joel I. Osorio and Dr. Kristoffer T. Chaffin, have aided a plethora of once-stagnant men to be reinvigorated toward peak performance in both body and mind, all thanks to Dr. Zaino’s shared wisdom.

Turning men’s age-correlated issues like muscle loss, brain fog, erectile dysfunction and heart disease into a thing of the past, Dr. Zaino’s endorsement of RegenerAge and regenerative medicine has spoken wonders to their efficiency, helping bring men back into their prime, one patient at a time.

To learn more about Dr. Zaino, visit his Instagram and visit RegenerAge’s Instagram and website for further information about the healing.