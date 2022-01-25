By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday, expressed displeasure at the manner Customs officials at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have constantly breached security at the restricted area of the airport.

Speaking on behalf of FAAN, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the Customs Area Comptroller again forcefully opened a security gate to a restricted area of the airport on Thursday.

According to Mrs Yakubu: “At about 5:45pm on Thursday, January 20, while the AVSEC officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area (SRA) via Gate 3, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal suddenly emerged and pulled up behind the NAHCO vehicle that was being attended to.

“CSC Agunbiade, a customs officer on the Area Comptroller’s entourage, later shoved aside the AVSEC Officer at the gate, forcefully took over the gate and opened it for the Comptroller and his escorts to forcefully access the Security Restricted Area via the gate.

“While accessing the gate, the armed escorts to the Comptroller threatened to beat up the AVSEC officers at the gate if they dare resist their assault and breach of security.

“This blatant abuse of the privilege of bearing firearms by the NCS has become a recurrent threat to the safety and security of our staff and our operations.

“While we keep on working to resolve all our challenges decisively, we hereby urge all stakeholders to please respect our mandate by being of disciplined and professional conduct in the interest of national security and operational safety,” the spokesman of FAAN advised.

