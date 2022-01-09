Many have shared memorable testimonies of how COVID-19 restrictions helped them either discover their hidden talents or start up a new project. The same is the story of Badaiki Eromosere John, CEO of Harrybes Entertainment, an Asaba, Delta State- based film production outfit.

Badaiki said he was inspired to establish the outfit following the inability of house owners to allow the film makers to use their property for filming due to the pandemic.

According to him, “the film house was powered by the drive to overcome the hurdles, where filmmakers were not allowed to use people’s houses and hotels to shoot movies and especially without observing COVID-19 protocol.”

Sharing his experience while marking one year anniversary of Harrybes Entertainment limited, Badaiki said the production outfit is positioned to bridge the gap in in terms of movie productions.

Popularly known as Shaggybes, Badaike noted that the production house has contributed immensely to the growth of the Creative Industry since its establishment a year ago.

“The ideas of setting up the production house came during the lockdown. There was a movie titled ‘Open Confession’ which I wanted to shoot then but due to COVID-19 protocol, it was difficult getting locations, as people were not allowing us to use their houses. ‘

“I started considering the idea of setting up a production house. Today, it’s a well-furnished duplex with a hospital, police station Office and more.”

“Also, the advantage of the production house is that one can spent a night at the inbuilt hotel. “

Shaggybes said his production house has several movies to its credit.

They include ‘Crown War’, ‘Mysterious Crown’, ‘Why Me’, ‘Open Confession’, ‘Lovers and Rivals, and ‘Not Mine, among others.

According to him, his new major project for January 2022 is going to be a mega-hit movie.

“My Series is called ‘BAKAYOKO’. It is a big series that will be featuring a lot of movie stars,” he said.