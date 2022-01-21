By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

There are divergent views on how 11 years old Jibrin Sadi Mato, a student of El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, Borno State, landed at intensive care unit, ICU, with his neck almost severed.

This is coming few days after Aisha Umar, an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Borno State, died after being raped by a staff of an international NGO.

On the latest college incident, unconfirmed reports alleged that an SS 2 student, who is the son of a prominent Borno indigene (names withheld), used a razor blade to cut Mato’s neck, damaging arteries, nerves and trachea.

Other reports claimed that Mato fell down from one of the staircases and was injured by pieces of broken bottles.

Although investigation revealed that the incident took place on January 5, other reports said the incident took place on January 16, just as the school management is trying to keep a lid on the incident.

ICU, reactions, call for justice

The victim, who was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), is in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

Some concerned social media users, who took to their platforms condemned the act, even as they said the perpetrator, who was said to be indoctrinated on psychotropic substances, was subsequently arrested and handed over to Police for further investigations.

They also insisted that the school, which is located along the busy Kano-Maiduguri highway at Bulumkutu ward of the Metropolis, be closed down and culprits be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Jibrin Sadi Mato was slaughtered by a senior student and the school is trying to cover up the truth because the perpetrator is a child of a highly placed individual.

“The victim is still at ICU of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital lying lifeless.

“#Arrest the principal of El-Kanemi Maiduguri and his killer-student.

“Justice! Justice!! Justice!!” said one of the concerned social media users.

Injury can’t be from broken glasses — Hospital

The Chairman Medical Advisory Committee of UMTH, Professor Mala Sandabe while speaking to journalists in his office, confirmed that the institution had the victim, and he was responding to treatment.

“Yes, UMTH is in receipt of the victim and is responding to treatment.

“From the initial history we got, the victim felt on broken glasses, but the wound did not correspond with the history due to its clear nature.

“We are hopeful that the victims will be discharged in the next 10 days,” Professor Sandabe stated.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the victim is a son of late Justice Sadi Mato, of Federal High Court, Kano State.

His mother, Hajiya Aisha, later married a Director with Yobe State Government (name withheld).

A family member of the victim, who chose to be anonymous, appealed to Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, the Police, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Legal Aid Council and other reputable organisations and individuals to seek redress.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Education, Engr Lawan Wakilbe, while reacting to the development said his ministry will soon set up a committee to investigate the matter.

He confirmed that the culprits have been arrested and are in police custody. Adding that, Government will follow the case to its logical conclusion.

Vanguard News Nigeria