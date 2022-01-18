By Dirisu Yakubu

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for convening a retreat for the state executive council and other top government officials in the bid to transform the public service for the prosperity of the state.

Dr. Yemi-Esan made the commendation while declaring open a management retreat for members of the Zamfara state Executive Council, Special Advisers, and other public office holders in Abuja.

She said: “I am indeed confident that coming out of this retreat and going forward, the Governor Matawalle administration in Zamfara State will achieve more giant strides through the speedy and holistic implementation of the aptly coined year 2022 budget of inclusiveness.

The Head of Service urged participants to, as part of their take home from the 4-day retreat, determine to take full responsibility and ownership of projects and policy initiatives with a view to ensuring their holistic implementation.

The federal government, she added, is committed to developing quality manpower to reposition the service for maximum service delivery.

The Head of Service further harped on the challenge of promoting and achieving transparency, accountability and good governance which informed the convenience of the retreat .

” Without transparency and accountability, trust will be lacking between a government and those whom it governs”, she added.

Several policy reforms such as SERVICOM, pension administration reforms, public procurement reforms, anti corruption reforms, she explained, were introduced to achieve transparency accountability and good governance.

The Head of Service further spoke on the new Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2022-2025 (FCSSIP 25) which is the successor plan of the FCSSIP 20.

The Plan, she recalled, was introduced to deepen the gains made in the FCSSIP 20 and evolve a new Civil Service that is professional, meritocratic, driven by technology and world class for sustainable national development.

The Head of Service assured the Zamfara State government of the readiness of her office to support and partner with the state in order to build a smarter and more efficient civil service.

“This, we can fast-track by collaborating and synchronizing federal and state government programmes so as to create a sustainable interface for policy formulation and implementation” she further said.

In his own speech, Governor Matawalle said the retreat is expected to significantly help in the entrenchment of harmony at workplace, collaborative synergy, good governance, sound leadership and proficient official communication.

“As we enter the midterm of our administration, the task ahead is that of multiplying our efforts of building a new Zamfara state. We must strategies to redouble our efforts in fighting banditry and place our state on the path of an enduring development by optimally utilising the resources at our disposal. This is a clarion call for all of us to brace up to the great tasks ahead,” he added.