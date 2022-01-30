By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been hailed for bagging a Doctorate degree of science ( Honoris Causa) from the Taraba state University, Jalingo, noting that it is a recognition of his contribution in the edicational sector.

Chairman of Warri south local government area , Dr Michael Tidi ,in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri , yesterday said the honor conferred on the governor was another way of celebrating his achievement in the educational sector as governor of Delta State

“I received the news of the award of Doctorate Degree of Science (Honoris Causa) from Taraba State University, Jalingo on His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa with delight as it goes to show that the academia is abreast of his contribution to the education sector and human development in Nigeria.”

“On behalf of the people of Warri South LGC, I congratulate our amiable governor on this feat. May God in his infinite mercies grant him sound health, grace and wisdom to render more services to our beloved State, country and humanity.’