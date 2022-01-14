As part of giving back to his community; Hon. Tokunbo Toriola have honored 11 participants at the just concluded grand finale of the Idere-Update annual Inter-comunity debate competition held at the Femadex Royal Gardens and Hotel, Idere.

Toriola who was a special guest at the event awarded undisclosed cash gift to the 11 out of the 14 participants of a way of commending them for a job well done.

He said ‘ Although three contestants emerged as the ultimate winner; but it was necessary to appreciate the others who could not make the final three as a way of encouraging them to put in their best for coming competitions’.

Hon. Tokunbo Toriola is a Seasoned Sustainable Agriculture, Procurement and Supply chain professional with demonstrated expertise in the procurement of Agricultural commodities, storage of raw materials, work-in-process inventory, and the flow of agricultural goods from point of origin to the point of consumption.

It is worthy of note that Tokunbo Toriola is also a socialite and member of many social and services club who as the chairman of Ifeloju Solidarity Front partnered with Idere Update during their second edition of her debate and quiz competition in 2021 is also a member of Rotary club of Ilesa where he has been elected as the President Elect 2022/2023 rotary year.

It is pertinent to note that Hon Tokunbo Toriola during the yuletide season dole out food items and cash worth over 2 million naira to the less privileged and the vulnerable and party faithfuls across the constituency which has been his lifestyle even before his aspiration.

The graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife is known for his philanthropic nature in and around Ibarapa Central and North Constituency and as such have made himself ready to yield to the call of his people as he’s set to contest for a seat at the Oyo State House of Assembly comes 2023.