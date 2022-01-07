Hollantex, the leading pan-African Ankara wax print manufacturer is pleased to announce the signing of superstar TV hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors.

As the new face of Hollantex, Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isimewill be instrumental in growing the brand’s presence across Africa.

They will support the development and launch of Hollantex’s new collections, leveraging their keen eye for fashion and ability to assemble show-stopping outfits to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns. Together they will showcase the true elegance of Hollantex’s Ankara fabrics for today’s leading woman.

“Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime are a glowing representation of the African woman, who remains the muse behind some of the most colorful, diverse and intricate patterns of the Hollantexfabrics.” said Thomas Fournier, Founder of Hollantex. “We are inspired by their commitment to their craft and dedication to fashion. They are the perfect embodiment of the Hollantex brand and we see that everyday. From the sets of Nollywood’s biggest productions to the stages of the continent’s biggest events, you can always count on them to be graceful, classy and stylish”.

Commenting on her new role as ambassador of the Hollantex brand, Toke Makinwa said “​

As a true fashion enthusiast, prints have always excited me. Hollantex fabrics are vivacious, colorful and full of life, working with this brand makes me feel confident that I can truly live my best printastic life while being bold and beautiful.”.

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.