Urges FG to Immortalize him

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has said that history will be kind to the former Interim Head of the Nigerian government Chief Earnest Shonekan for his bravery and contributions to the peace, unity and development of the nation.

The former President of the Senate has urged the federal government to immortalise Shonekan as a leader who gave his all for the nation to remain peaceful and united.

Senator Mark who joined others to mourn Shonekan, described him as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the sake of Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his meritorious and selfless services to the nation especially during critical times.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, the former President of the Senate noted the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State for the smooth administration of the Country.

Shonekan was appointed Head of the government during the critical period of national challenges to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Mark noted the entrepreneurial accomplishments of Shonekan as the Chairman of the United Africa Company (UAC) before he was appointed Head of the interim government as a technocrat to help find solutions to the political quagmire that arose after the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The ill-fated election was believed to have been won by business mogul Chief M K O Abiola.

