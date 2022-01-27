Says it was forcefully imposed and implemented by Kwara state government

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied that it agreed to the use of Hijab in the Christian schools by female students saying that it was forcefully imposed and implemented by the state government.

The Christian association in a press release jointly issued by the Acting Chairman and Secretary Bishop Sunday Adewole and Rev Dr Reuben Ibitoye,respectively,made available to journalists in ilorin on Thursday also cautioned the state government to also handle recent crisis in Oyun Baptist High school, Ijagbo with utmost care to avoid total break down of law and order.

The Christian body and management of other missionary schools in the state noted in the statement that they would not allow wearing of hijab to be imposed on their female students.

The statement further accused the state government of not implementing most of the resolutions and understanding reached during the last religion crisis as most of them were kept in abeyance.

The statement reads,”The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kwara State

Chapter view the recent imbroglio at the above Christian Mission Schools(Oyun Baptist High school,Ijagbo) over the wearing of HIJAB by female students with grave concern.

“It will be recalled that same crisis brewed in March/April 2021 within Ilorin metropolis and that culminated into vandalization of Churches and many casualties were recorded mostly Christians.

“However, this resulted into having many peace meetings by all stakeholders involving eminent personalities within and outside the state, most of the resolutions and understanding reached on all issues have been kept in abeyance and unimplemented by the State government.

“The recent crisis in OBHS and others mission Schools in Oyun and Offa LGAs is beckoning for utmost attention of the State government to nib the problem in the bud before there is breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Let it be reiterated that at no time did CAN, Kwara State Chapter nor the Proprietors of Mission Schools agree to the use of HIJAB in any of her schools but it was forcefully imposed and implemented by the state government.

“However, the Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, claimed at a Stakeholders meeting held on Monday 24th January, 2022, at her office that Christian Community had consented to the use of Hijab in Christian Mission Schools, this was not true and such was forcefully implemented.

“In conclusion the Kwara CAN and Proprietors of Mission Schools is saying NO to the imposition of hijab wearing in her schools.”

Vanguard News Nigeria