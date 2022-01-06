The Chairman, De Wayles Group of Companies, High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore (JP) yesterday visited the Executive Governor of Delta state, Sen. Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to appreciate him for the good works he has been doing in the state, most especially the design and construction of a state -of the Arts, the most befitting state secretariat in the entire Nation and other notable things which Deltans can attest to, this includes durable road construction works, Human empowerment programs, drainage systems, flood control channels across riverine communities and other notable projects too numerous to mention, cutting across the nooks and crannies of the state since his emergence into office in 2015, indeed he is the road master.

Shortly after the visit, High Chief Wayles who is popularly known in the Oil and Gas industry as the marine Oxygen addressed Newsmen and encouraged Deltans urging them to join him and his family to pray for God’s guidance for His Excellency and the family and also bless the good works of his hands.

He also said that the policy of his administration is business friendly and peace oriented, as such, Deltans have a role to play by giving him maximum support in other to create a conducive atmosphere that will usher in more investors into the state.

High Chief Wayles is an accomplished business tycoon who is well known in the marine and construction sector of the Oil & Gas industry for providing first class services to multinationals.