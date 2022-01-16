.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has berated Prince Gboyega Famodun over what it described as ‘needless response’ to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola statement over the weekend.

Famodun had described the Minister of Interior as an ingrate for declaring that he belonged to the Rasaq Salinsile-led faction of the APC in the state and being a bonafide member of The Osun Progressives, TOP.

The Igbajo-born politician said Aregbesola action is an attempt to destroy the party that projected him to the limelight.

However, the faction in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Agboola on Sunday described Famodun as a failed party administrator and harbinger of misfortune into the party, saying his incompetence, gluttonous attitude and hypocrisy brought the Osun APC to where it is today.

It reads in part, “This type of attitude makes reconciliation almost impossible with such character. Eventually, Famodun owns up to the fact that he is not fit to be the Chairman by virtue of his response to the comment made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Famodun confirmed our position a long time ago of his inability to manage the party. His inability to know when to talk and when not to talk is a serious defect on his person.

“Famodun shouldn’t forget, or because of his inadequate education, that it is a constitutionally guaranteed right to express an opinion and associate with anybody.

“It is not surprising that because of his inglorious need to please his paymaster, Famodun decided to act and talk irresponsibly about the former governor. Even though Aregbesola has left the government, Famodun lacks the integrity and morality to make enemies of him.

“The National Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Committee and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led reconciliation committee should take judicious note of this particular reaction of Famodun.

“We have said it before that the man is incapable and not competent to be a party chairman because he lacks the required knowledge and temperament to resolve the crisis, which is the main thing in party management. If Famodun believes in resolution, he wouldn’t have reacted like that. It was unreasonable and irresponsible.”

