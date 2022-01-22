Ramadan Tolani

By Chioma Obinna

A boy with three holes in the heart, Ramadan Tolani, urgently needs N6 million for chest infection surgery

The surgery, according to medical experts, could only be done either at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital or India. However, the family considering the financial constraints of obtaining a visa and other logistics, resorted to doing the surgery at Babcock university here in Nigeria.

The young boy according to a medical report signed by the management of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), is currently on anti failure medication.

The report further implores Nigerians to accord him necessary assistance.

Ramadan was initially admitted at LASUTH 10 months ago, the medical report stated.

Ramadan was found to be centrally diagnosed with oxygen saturation values in room air between 77-45 per cent.

“Examination of the cardiovascular systems revealed a heart rate of 135bmp; with a prude 3/6 pansystolic murmur loudest at the left lower sternal border.”

The report revealed that echocardiography was done on January 6, 2021, and it revealed that Ramadan has three holes in the heart namely; Secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection and moderate PAH.

It further states that he was presented on account of recurrent chest infections noticed from birth. Mrs Mayalleke Tolani, Ramadan’s mother while pleading with Nigerians to come to her aid, explained how she has been facing endless difficulties since she gave birth to the boy. Last November, LASUTH told Tolani her son was due for the operation.

If you are touched by Ramadan’s plight, please send your donations to: Bank – Wema, Account Number – 0253889676 Account Name – Ramadan Shedrack Mayaleke

