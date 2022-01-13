.

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has described the death of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a shocking and great loss not just to APC in the state, but to Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Alao, in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, said his last encounter with the former governor was in his Bodija, Ibadan residence, last December where he encouraged him to join the APC before the end of the year.

He described him as an elder statesman who contributed immensely to the development of the state, stating that his wealth of experience as a politician would be greatly missed by those who had had contact with him.

Alao, condoled his family members and the people of Ogbomoso, teeming supporters all over the state, praying that God would usher his soul into eternal rest and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “I received with shock, news of the passage to the eternal life of Gov. Adebayo Alao Akala, the former Governor of Oyo State.”

“I recall His Excellency’s advice on my numerous visits to his Amazing Grace residence. Particularly, his role on my joining the APC as far back as April 2021 which later became reality after my visit to him on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.”

“Gov. Akala lived a fulfilled and exemplary life. His generosity and open-mindedness that endeared people to him during his lifetime are unparalleled. He will be sorely missed by the people of Oyo State, especially members of the APC.”

“On behalf of my family, friends and political associates, I wish to sincerely condole with the immediate family of Gov. Akala, Ogbomoso indigenes and the people of Oyo State”

“May the Lord Almighty be pleased with his soul and protect the family he left behind,” he prayed.

