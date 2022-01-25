Joshua Sunday, popularly called ‘Dgeneral’

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has reprimanded a 22-year-old comedian and skit maker, Joshua Sunday, popularly called ‘Dgeneral’, for unlawful possession of 14 grams of Tramadol.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, also reprimanded alongside the comedian, Caleb William, who was accused of unlawful possession of 15 grams of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called marijuana.

The Judge reprimanded the two after they pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful possession of the banned substance, preferred against them by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Earlier, the NDLEA Prosecutors, Mr. Jeremiah Aernan and N. J. Manza, had told the court that the convicts, on January 12, 2022, at 2B, Saula Akinlolu Orchid, Lekki in Lagos State, were in possession of the banned substances without lawful authority.

According to the prosecutors, the offences committed by the convicts are contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the convicts’ counsel, Lilian Omotunde, leading, O. Ogunleye, urged the court not to convict the two men, after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor urged the court to sentence them as prescribed by Section 356(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, having pleaded guilty to the charge and couple with the fact of the charge as reviewed by the prosecution.

But Justice Osiagor, in his judgment, while pronouncing them guilty of the charged, declined to sentence them, but cautioned them to “go and sin no more”.

