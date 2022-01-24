By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Magistrate court sitting in Kano State has on Monday remanded the killer of little Hanifa Abubakar, Abdulmalik Tanko, and his two accomplices in correctional service custody for a week.

Abdulmalik alongside Hashim Isyaku and Fati Jibril was arraigned by the Kano State government before the court on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnap, confinement, and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

The prosecution counsel led by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Musa Abdullahi Lawan made an application asking the court to remand the accused in correctional service custody to enable it to file charges at the appropriate court.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mohammed Jibrin however granted the application and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in custody.

Chief Magistrate Jubril however adjourned the case to February 2, 2022.