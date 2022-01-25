.

…As Aisha Buhari wants the killer to be publicly executed

By Bashir Bello & Ibrahim Hassan, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday vowed not to hesitate to sign the death sentence for the alleged killer of the five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar if sentenced to death by the court.

Governor Ganduje’s stance came as the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called for public execution of the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered his pupil in Kano if convicted by a court.

The governor spoke yesterday during a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, to the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said “We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned.

“Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death without wasting any time. As a government, we have already started the process. Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second.”

On the speed of the proceeding, he assured that there would be a speedy dispensation of justice, adding that, the “Government will take good care of the family of our late child, Hanifa of blessed memory.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called for public execution of the suspect if convicted by the court.

Recall that an Islamic scholar had suggested that Tanko, who was arrested for kidnapping and killing Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil under his care, be executed publicly to serve as a deterrence.

Backing the cleric, Asha Buhari who said in Hausa that “he (the suspect) should be killed just the way he murdered the little girl. And this should be done openly for everyone to see. Let it serve as a deterrent to others.”

The First Lady shared a video and captioned in Hausa meaning: “We support Mallam’s judgment” and called on the attention of the Inspector-General of Police and Attorney-General of the Federation to the matter.

Explosion rocks church as bandits invade Taraba community

There was an explosion at the Catholic Chapel of St. John’s College, Mutum-Biyu, Gassol Local Government Area, LGA, in Taraba State on Sunday, following the attack on the community by suspected bandits.

Principal of the college Emmanuel Ikyaan told journalists that the explosion occurred around 7:20pm on Sunday.

Ikyaan said no life was lost in the incident, but that the church building was destroyed, saying: “We thank God no life was lost, but the church has been destroyed. Ten minutes after the explosion, we started hearing gunshots in the town.

The youths and some students were holding a programme in the chapel which is also used as the school hall and they had left the premises shortly before the explosion. I want to call for a thorough investigation to unravel those behind the attack and the perpetrators brought to book.”

Confirming the incident, Taraba police command spokesperson Abdullahi Usman said the explosion was caused by some gunmen who attacked the community to kidnap the owner of a petrol station.

According to him, “What happened was that some kidnappers came to kidnap the owner of one filling station in the town. Unfortunately for them, they could not achieve their mission. In the process of running to escape being trapped, they started shooting sporadically.

“It was in the process that they threw an explosive into the church to cause fear to enable them to escape. The explosive blew up and caused some damages to the building, but luckily, nobody was hurt.”

