A member representing Nasarawa Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Nasiru Ali Ahmad, said he has petitioned the National Assembly over kidnapping and killing of little school girl, late Hanifa Abubakar, 5-year-old, in order to compel the government to take drastic action and measures against killer and others caught in such nefarious act.

Ahmad stated this when he visited the family of the child to condole and sympathize with them over the ugly incident.

He said, “I have already petitioned the National Assembly and followed it with another moves of converging a security submits that would see all the Chief Imams, Pastors, District and Village Heads coming together to tackle the disturbing menace”.

Ahmad, continued when he said that the number of children missing from his constituency is so alarming and that which calls for immediate action to curtail it.

“We cannot fold our hands and allowed Children been stolen and even killed by some disgruntled elements who are hellbent in creating chaos and uncertainty amongst us, we must take all the necessary measures to stop them”.

He added that, he is convening a Security Submit with all relevant stakeholders from the area to ensure that the five year old Hanifa Abubakar disturbing saga does not repeat itself.

“Let me assure you that this matter of Hanifa Abubakar would never be swept under the carpet. We will follow it to its logical conclusion and ensure justice is attained for the deceased Hanifa.

“That is why I have written a personal petitions to the National Assembly to have the full support of my colleagues in fighting this trouble scenario disturbing my Federal Constituency,” the lawmaker, Ahmad however stated.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that over sometime now, the Nasarawa Federal Constituency has been experiencing incessant missing and subsequently killings of children in the area by disgruntled elements.

