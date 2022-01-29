Friday 21st January 2022 – British-Nigerian Actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim who is also an adopted son of South Africa is making his directorial debut with It’s the Blackness, a comedy, drama-romance set in South London.

Hakeem is one of the most recognisable stars of his generation having spent most of his career in front of the camera in films such as the Oscar-nominated Hotel Rwanda, Pirates of the Caribbean- At World’s End, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, King Kong v Godzilla, 24’s’ Redemption, BBC/Netflix drama Troy – Fall of a City to name a few, appearing alongside notable stars such as Don Cheadle, Johnny Depp, Hugh Jackman, Milla Jovovich, Mathew McConaughey, Ethan Hawke and Anne Hathaway.

Now, Hakeem is going to instruct his fellow actors for the first time in the director’s chair in It’s the Blackness written by Dapo Oshiyemi and tells a funny, compelling, intelligent, provocative character driven story about two brilliant young graduates of an elite University struggling to overcome institutional and structural racism barriers to build careers in modern Britain while balancing family and love.

Like the characters, Hakeem is is well-acquainted with the world in which the story is set having grown up in London and said:

” I breathe this world, I grew up in it, It’s about my community, my family and not just about the struggles we face but the culture, family dynamics and love and happiness we experience which is rarely seen on the big screen.

It’s the Blackness will be the first film in a slate of films from pioneering UK film production and distribution Company Talking Drum Entertainment.