BY Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken into custody, the managing director of Medview Airline, Mr. Muneer Bankole.

He was reportedly detained this afternoon at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

A source familiar with case disclosed that Bankole, who arrived the EFCC complex at 11am on Monday, January 31, 2022, was invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of alleged diversion of 50 percent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He allegedly received the funds as mobilization but did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.