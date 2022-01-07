Habeeb Okunola Foundation flags off tertiary scholarship scheme for 500 students

In line with the commitment of Habeeb Okunola Foundation to fostering enrolment in tertiary education and building future leaders, the organisation flagged off its 2022 Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for 500 undergraduate and postgraduate students drawn from public tertiary institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held in Lagos, the founder Iba Akosin Habeeb Okunola stated “My presence here today demonstrates the commitment of our organisation to make education at all levels a top priority in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to use this scholarship as an avenue for redressing inequalities in access to higher education, not only for the poorest and underserved communities but also for marginalised populations within them.”

Quality Education constitutes one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals designed in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. In 2020, Nigeria was ranked 160 on the 2020 world’s SDG Index.

The Nigerian government affirmed that Nigeria’s current development priorities are focused on achieving the SDGs, and called on various stakeholders to contribute their quota towards accelerating the delivery of Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

Appreciating Habeeb Okunola Foundation for the noble and philanthropic gesture, one of the beneficiaries of the Tertiary Scholarship scheme Bamidele Olusola who is studying for Master’s of Science in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Management at the University of Lagos expressed his gratitude for being a recipient and noted that the scholarship will go a long way in consolidating his human capital and propel his life and career aspiration.

The driving force for national growth and development has shifted from natural resources to a knowledge-driven economy. The task lies on the government and all stakeholders to commit resources in providing young people with quality and accessible education in ensuring no one is left behind.

Vanguard News Nigeria