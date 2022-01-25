2 policemen felled in Jigawa, 2 persons killed in Ondo Herdsmen kill one, injure 2 in Enugu

By Dayo Johnson & Ikechukwu Odu

Two policemen and three others were killed, weekend, in Jigawa, Ondo and Enugu states by suspected gunmen while others sustained injuries.

Yesterday, the Jigawa State Police Command disclosed that unknown gunmen killed two policemen and abducted one person in Taura Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Shiisu, who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred after the gunmen invaded the residence of one Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar at Kawalam town and abducted him.

“On 23/01/2022, at about 0130hrs, a distress call was received that unknown gunmen invaded Kwalam town in Taura LGA.

“Upon receipt of the report, we mobilised a team of policemen and headed to the scene. On arrival, we engaged them in a gun duel and they fled.

“ASP Anas Usaini and Sunusi Alhassan were shot dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums invaded the residence of Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar,60, of Kwalam town and abducted him,” Shiisu said.

He explained efforts were being intensified to free the victim, as well as arrest the fleeing suspects.

Also yesterday, the Ondo State police command confirmed the attack of a Petrol Station in Okeluse community in Ose council area of the state where two persons were killed Sunday.

The Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, described the attack as a botched kidnap attempt.

Odunlami said that five men on motorbikes attacked and killed the petrol dealer.

“ The information at our disposal indicated that five men on motorbikes stormed the petrol station and shot the victim.

“ It was the only petrol dealer that died on the spot, the attendant was rushed to hospital and responding to treatment.

“ The attack was a failed kidnap attempt.

But, Vanguard gathered that two persons, the petrol dealer, Aborowa Oladimeji also known as Popular and his petrol attendant, were killed Sunday at about 830 pm.

Sources said that the killers stormed the filling station and shot the dealer at close range.

Vanguard was informed that “ the sales boy was also shot by the herdsmen, he was rushed to the hospital but gave up the ghost early this morning (Monday).

“For the CEO of the felling station, he was shot and he died on the spot. He was about to leave the filling station with his sales boy when the gunmen arrived.

The killers fled the scene after shooting the victims without carting away any of their belongings.

Vanguard learned that motorists and other petrol attendants took to their heels following the shooting.

The corpses were reportedly discovered after about an hour when the shooting stopped and those that fled returned to the filling station.

Vanguard gathered that their corpses were later deposited at the general hospital in the community.

In Enugu State, at least one life was reportedly lost, Saturday, while two others are in critical condition after suspected herdsmen attacked Abor Community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

Vanguard gathered that after the attack on Mgbuji farm settlements, also in the council area which resulted in the death of at least three farmers about two weeks ago, the herders relocated to another farm settlement in Abor, where the latest attack took place.

A member of the community, who spoke in condition of anonymity, said the three farmers were attacked with machetes, resulting in the death of one of the victims.

“Three farmers were attacked on their farm settlement on Saturday at Abor. One is already dead while two others are critically injured with severe machete cuts. They are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital now.

“This is not the first time our community is being attacked by herdsmen this New Year,” he said.

The source said that palpable fear has gripped the community over the movement and resultant attacks of herdsmen in the local government, calling on the governments to find a lasting solution to the menace.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack but said that no life was lost. “Yes, there was an attack but nobody died,” he said.