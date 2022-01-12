CP orders immediate rescue of victim

By David Odama – Lafia

Unknown gunmen numbering over 9, Tuesday, kidnapped a journalist with the state owned media, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service, Salisu Maki in Lafia, the state Capital.

Maki was kidnapped at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, along Akurba road, in Lafia local government area, Nasarawa State while returning from work.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the residence of Mr. Maki, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away while they kidnapped the victim.

A neighbour to Mr. Maki said he was kidnapped after arriving his house from the office where he worked on the night shift.

“When the man arrived his house after closing from work, the gunmen stormed the compound and started shooting and took him away”, an eyewitness said

Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa State, ASP Raham Nansel confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said the CP has deployed different police formations in search of the gunmen with a view to rescuing the victim.

Vanguard News Nigeria