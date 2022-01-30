Raze houses

‘There was an attack but no details now’ ― LG Boss

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Not fewer then 10 locals were allegedly, burnt to death while sleeping when Gunmen set fire on the Atak Mawai community in Zaman Dabo village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday.

” We were attacked in the early hours of today( Sunday)by unknown gunmen, they killed about ten 10 people.The attackers also burnt down about ten (10) houses,” a native who craved for anonymity has alleged.

“The attackers stormed the community around 3am when the people were asleep and went from house to house unleashing their deadly act against the people.”

“As l am talking to you, we are yet to ascertain the number of those killed and those injured by the attackers until we go round the area that is when we know who and who is around and what actually happened.”

“Most of those killed were burnt in their houses as the people were fast asleep as at the time the gunmen came to the community,” he said.

“People’s foodstuffs have also been destroyed, other valuables were also burnt .”

“Security personnel later,came to ensure calmness and avoid further attack by the attackers,” he said.

Journalists were still awaiting the

Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) in Kaduna State,ASP Mohammed Jalige, to react on the carnage.

However,Hon. Francis Angwa Sani, Executive Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council told journalists on phone that there was an attack on the community.

” There was an attack but I don’t have the details now,” he said.

