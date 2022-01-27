…No money was collected -Police

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -SUSPECTED armed robbers, Thursday, attacked a bullion van around Otor-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area, carting away, an undisclosed sum of money.

It was learned that the gunmen emptied the content of the bullion van into their get-away vehicle and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Sources said the gunmen had shot sporadically at the bullion, shattering its windscreen as its driver was forced to screech to a halt.

“Shards of broken glasses still littered the scene of the crime,” a source said

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state, command, Mr. Bright Edafe said; “No money was carted away during the billion van attack, as the bullion van was empty.

“The hoodlums escaped with gunshot injuries after a gun duel with our men.”